Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious accident near Highway 34 and NW 48th Street, according to authorities.

The rescue alarm call came in around 2:55 p.m.

Traffic is backed up in multiple directions.

“Serious traffic crash at Highway 34 and NW 48th St. please consider alternate route due to lane closures,” LSO Trooper Tommy Trotter said in a tweet.

Information is still limited, but more will be provided when it becomes available.