Crews responding to fiery crash NW of Lincoln

A developing story Northwest of Lincoln tonight (Tuesday). Details are limited but our reporter on scene tells us EMS crews are responding to a crash near the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 79. LSO is keeping media at least half mile from the crash site and have instructed our crews on the scene to not get any closer.

Right now lanes in both directions are closed on Highway 79. Multiple agencies are responding but the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Our reporter has seen at least one ambulance leave the scene. Crews are dealing with tough conditions as ice is forming as precipitation begins to fall.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.