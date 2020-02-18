Crews monitoring gravel trench used to keep water away in Fremont

Crews are monitoring conditions along County Road 19 in Dodge County after gravel was used to build a trench and protect areas of Fremont from flooding.

"We just build this to try to hold it. I don't want to build this one up because this is -- last year the water broke through. And then broke through all the levees and broke through so we're holding it here," said Dodge County Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert.

County Road 19 started seeing water come across it Sunday.

As of Tuesday, gravel on the road is being used to keep the Platte River back.

“Be careful. I know there's a lot of people who want to come out and look and see but you just have to watch because the river can run really fast and move a lot of stuff,” said Huppert.

Crews were out monitoring conditions Monday night into Tuesday morning.

At this point, officials say flooding on the Platte River is not expected to reach levels like we saw in 2019.