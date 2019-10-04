Crime Stoppers: Surveillance video released in motel robbery

A Lincoln motel was robbed of thousands of dollars while the motel's owner was held against her will inside a room. Lincoln Police released surveillance video of the robbery for the first time on Friday.

The incident took place at Oak Park Motel located southwest of 11th and Cornhusker in northwest Lincoln. Police are in their third week of investigation and hope that someone might recognize the five suspects.

A man and a women went into the main office of the Oak Park Motel and asked the owner to see a room on Sept. 9.

"The owner of the motel basically goes out to a hotel room with this couple to show off the room," said Jared Minary, forensic video technician of Lincoln Police. "And they keep asking her questions, keep her that hotel room."

In the video, the two other women went into the motel's office while the third acted as a lookout.

"The other two enter the apartment attached to the hotel management area and steal a bunch of jewelry and a bunch of cash from the owners of the hotel," said Minary.

The owner of the motel started to feel uncomfortable about being blocked in the room. In the corner of the screen it is seen that she tried to leave the room and the suspects physically directed her back.

The lookout then warned the women in the apartment and they went back to their van.

"She goes back to her apartment within the hotel and checks and finds it's been rummaged through and she's had some items stolen," said Minary. "But by that point the five individuals have left."

The suspect vehicle is described as a Nissan Quest Minvan without a front plate.

"At this point we don't really know if this is related to any other crimes or not," said Minary. "We're working on some of those angles to see, but right now we really just need to identify these individuals as much as we can."

Ultimately, the suspects stole thousands of dollars in cash, computers and jewelry. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-402-475-3600.

