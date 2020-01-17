Man uses fake ID from fictional town in shoplifting scheme

Police are looking for a man suspected of shoplifting nearly $500 in jerseys from the South Lincoln Scheels. Lincoln Police released surveillance video from inside the store on November 16.

The newly-released video shows a man walking into the Scheels and going up to customer service with a bag of clothing.

The man used an ID to return the items, but police determined it was a fake ID from a fictional town in California. Investigators also believe the items the man returned were previously stolen.

After making the return, the man began browsing items in the store.

"He ends up selecting multiple jerseys from different teams. In the process, he takes the jerseys to one of the dressing rooms. When he comes out, the stack of clothing is a little shallower," said Forensic Video Technician Jared Minary.

Investigators believe the man took six jerseys into the dressing room, returned three to the store associate, and left the store wearing three.

Police determined the jerseys were a #15 Kansas City Chiefs jersey, #34 Milwaukee Bucks jersey, and #13 Cleveland Browns jersey. The loss is just under $500.

Video then shows the man sprinting to his car and leaving the parking lot. The vehicle is a white Range Rover Evoque with blue dealership tags.

If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.

