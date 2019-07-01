Crime Stoppers: Bike thief caught on home's security camera

Lincoln Police are looking for a man who went onto a home's porch and stole a bike.

Police believe this man went onto a home's porch and stole a bicycle.

The suspect was caught on the home's surveillance cameras.

Police said the theft occurred at a home near 11th and C streets shortly after midnight on June 11.

The video shows the suspect sneaking onto the porch then walking off with the bike.

Anyone with information can call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.

