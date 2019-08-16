Crime Stoppers: Brazen pair steals $1,400 worth of merchandise from Lincoln Walmart

Lincoln police released new surveillance video of a brazen pair stealing from a south Lincoln Walmart.

The bold shoplifting happened at the Walmart at 84th and Highway 2 on Sunday, July 28.

The surveillance video first shows the woman walking into the Walmart. Police believe she tried to conceal her identity with a baseball hat, but her face is clearly shown as she walks by several security cameras.

Minutes after the woman walked into the store, the male suspect also entered Walmart. While they walked in separately, police said they were working together.

According to Lincoln Police, the woman walked around the store and loaded up a shopping cart with high-dollar merchandise, including a vacuum, HP computer, and more. Ultimately the items were worth about $1,400.

Police said the man then got in the pair's red Chevrolet Impala and pulled the car next to the store's emergency exit.

The surveillance video shows the woman running out of the exit and putting the stolen items in the Impala.

The man and woman sped off in the car before they were caught.

Anyone with information can call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.