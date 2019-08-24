Crime Stoppers: Burglary suspect caught on camera

Lincoln police released surveillance video on Friday of a man who snuck around a Lincoln tow lot with the hope that someone can identify the suspect.

Lincoln police released a video on Friday of a man who snuck around a Lincoln tow lot.

According to officials, the case happened on Aug. 8 at Century Towing on South 10th Street. In the video the suspect gets into the yard next to Century Towing through the security fence. Police say the suspect damaged the fence to get inside. The suspect then sneaks around the property trying to get into cars.

"We're hoping that someone's going to be able to recognize the way this person walks, some of the clothing he might be wearing," said Jared Minary, LPD Video Forensics Technician. "He's a white male in his 30's, so we're hoping that triggers a response and someone gives a good tip on that."

Most of the cars in the lot were locked, so the suspect didn't have much luck. Police say he was able to get into one unlocked vehicle and steal a few dollars in change. Investigators say the damage he caused is a much higher dollar amount.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.

