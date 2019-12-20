Crime Stoppers: Burglar stole $5,000 in golf clubs, gear from Lincoln store

Lincoln Police are looking for the suspect(s) who burglarized a south Lincoln golf store just before the holidays.

On Friday, Crime Stoppers released surveillance video from the parking lot of the strip mall on the southeast corner of 27th and Pine Lake early in the morning on Wednesday, November 20.

The video shows a large SUV circling the lot several times, then parking in front of Austad's Golf while someone gets out of the SUV.

Investigators believe suspect(s) in this SUV broke the front window of Austad's Golf and burglarized the store.

"The suspect in this case made off with just under $5,000 worth of golf clubs and golf merchandise. So a pretty big loss for that business," said Becky Keller, Lincoln Police Forensic Video Technician.

The suspect vehicle is a large, dark-colored SUV, possibly from model year 2017. Investigators believe it may be an Infinity or Lexus.

If you recognize the vehicle in this case, or if you've heard something about the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.