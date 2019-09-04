Crime Stoppers: “Coffee on the Go” suspect arrested thanks to viewers' tips

Lincoln Police made an arrest on a Crime Stoppers story aired on 10/11 This Morning on August 28.

Kyle Patchin, 31, was arrested on August 29 for two counts of burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Police believe Patchin is connected to 3 different burglaries. Video Forensic Technician Jared Minary said Patchin was arrested thanks to several Crime Stoppers tips.

In one of the cases, a business near 13th and N Streets was burglarized on August 21.

Surveillance video showed the suspect taking 3 cans of Mountain Dew, a 2 liter of Mountain Dew, a Starbucks Frappe and Swiss Miss hot chocolate.

The suspect also took his time to make two cups of coffee, and had to steal a mug so he could take it 'to go.'

On his way out of the business, the suspect stole an expensive tablet.

