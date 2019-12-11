Crime Stoppers: LPD looking for dirt bike riders who took off from an officer

Police are looking for two dirt bike riders who took off from an officer in Lincoln. On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers released dash camera video from the officer's cruiser.

According to LPD, on December 5 around 4:30 p.m., the dirt bikes went through a red light and past a cruiser patrolling near Memorial Stadium.

The officer turned on his lights to initiate a stop, but the bikes kept going. The officer caught up with the dirt bikes at a stop light, but again they took off.

The bikes went into heavy traffic, and the officer had to call off the pursuit for safety reasons.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.