Crime Stoppers: Police looking for men who stole 1968 Pontiac GTO

Lincoln Police are looking for two men who stole a classic car, valued around $60,000, from a Lincoln storage facility. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

Surveillance video released on Friday is from early in the morning on Wednesday, February 19.

The video shows the first suspect walking around the storage facility near West O Street and South Coddington.

It appears the suspect was trying to get the facility's gate to open, but he was unsuccessful. The suspect then jumped the fence and left the facility.

The suspect returned with another male suspect in a Chevy Z71 pickup truck. The two suspects attempted to get inside the secure facility but drove away when they were unsuccessful.

Surveillance video from the facility later shows one of the suspects pulling out of the storage facility in a stolen 1968 Pontiac GTO.

"Thankfully that very valuable antique car was recovered in the area of the 4600 block of Starr Street. There was damage to the front and damage to the ignition, therefore, the Lincoln Police Department did have to tow the vehicle," said LPD Forensic Video Technician Becky Keller.

While it's difficult to see the suspects in the video, investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen the stolen car driving around Lincoln on February 19.

Another nearby camera caught a glimpse of the pickup truck. The bed of the truck was loaded with tires, rims, and possibly a small motorcycle. Police said it's possible those items were also stolen on February 19.

If you saw the Pontiac GTO, or know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.

