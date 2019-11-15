Crime Stoppers: Surveillance video shows package thief

Lincoln Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of a suspect in a recent burglary. The suspect only made off with an Amazon package filled with some scarves but he could be connected to other recent crimes.

The incident occurred outside an apartment complex at 12th and Lincoln Mall on November 3. The video shows a man with a bandanna covering his face ride up on a bike.

The camera captured the suspect as he grabbed an Amazon package and waited outside the manager's office. He then used a tool to get into a secured storage area for bikes. The suspect took his time, going bike to bike, before he selected the one he wanted.

"In cases like this, you may see this is a trend," said Jared Minary, Lincoln Police Video Forensic Technician. "Maybe he's already stolen the bike that he rode up on in the first place. Maybe he's just kind of trading up. He may be pawning these bikes, selling these bikes, or scrapping these bikes. So maybe someone recognizes him from some of the other bikes that have been stolen."

Ultimately the suspect left the bike behind. Police believe he may have been scared off by someone inside the building, but he did get away with that Amazon package.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.