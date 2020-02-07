Crime Stoppers: Man smashes glass door, burglarizes smoke shop in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police have released surveillance video from a burglary at the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, near 50th and Old Cheney, on January 22.

Around 3:47 am, a man approached the front door of the business but walked away. About 10 minutes later, he returned carrying a rock.

Police said the man used the rock to smash the front door and get inside.

Once inside the store, the man stole a box of butane fluid, a box of Swisher Sweets, and the jar of money from the counter.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 5'10'' to 6', 200 pounds, in his 50's to 60's, with a white beard. At the time of the burglary a tan work-type coat, blue jeans, black boots, and gloves.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.