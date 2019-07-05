Crime Stoppers: Man targeting electronics stores in Lincoln

Police are looking for a man they believe is targeting electronics stores in Lincoln. Both of the stores that were targeted have provided surveillance video, but police worry if this man isn't caught, he'll strike again.

Police said the man first targeted Ladoza, at 27th and O Streets, on June 8. According to police, the man went into the store and looked around for a bit. He then grabbed two laptops and ran out.

"There were some employees that chased him out of the store. They actually tackled him. With 27th and O being such a busy intersection, there were some witnesses that saw someone being chased and being tackled -- they weren't really sure what was going on. So they go over to help out and separate everyone. Well, when everyone was separated, then the suspect took off running," said Lincoln Police Officer Chassidy Jackson Goodwin.

Then, exactly two weeks later, the suspect targeted IT Computers, at 66th and O Streets, on June 22. Police said the crime was the same -- the man went into the store, looked around, then grabbed two laptops. Police believe the man tried to disguise himself by wearing a grey/white wig.