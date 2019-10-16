Crime Stoppers: Pickup left unlocked and running later used in drive-by shooting

Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers released new surveillance video of the theft of a pickup that was later used in a drive-by shooting.

Lincoln Lancaster County Crime Stoppers released new surveillance video of the theft of a pickup that was later used in a drive-by shooting. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

On September 20th, the owner of a red pickup left the truck unlocked and running in the parking lot of the EZ near 84th and Adams.

The video shows a dark-colored hatchback pulled into the spot next to the pickup. A man got out of the hatchback, jumped into the pickup, and drove off.

Police said the pickup was later used in a drive-by shooting in Omaha that's currently under investigation by Omaha Police.

Lincoln Police are working to identify the hatchback and the suspects inside.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.

