Crime Stoppers: Police believe teens are behind burglaries, arson at Waverly park

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating two burglaries and an arson in the city of Waverly's largest park. Crime Stoppers released surveillance video from Wayne Park on Friday.

The first burglary occurred on Saturday, July 20. Security cameras show four male suspects walking into the park.

"They end up kicking in doors to some of the buildings of the park, and they destroy an internet receiver, some security lights. And they just leave the park at that point," said Lincoln Police Forensic Video Technician Jared Minary.

Police believe the same four males, along with two females, returned to the park on Friday, August 9. Police said the suspects kicked the doors in to some of the buildings, took some concession items, and started a fire in one of the bathrooms.

The fire caused about $1,800 in damage to the park's bathroom. Thankfully the fire put itself out before it caused even more damage.

Based on the security video, police believe the suspects could be high school students who were out causing trouble during their summer break.

"Typically on cases like this, where we see this kind of activity -- where they're kicking in doors, they're stealing concessions and just kind of doing some strange vandalisms -- a lot of times these tend to be younger individuals and not older individuals who are usually going in for a targeted crime," Minary said.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.