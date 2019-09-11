Crime Stoppers: Police identify suspects in bike pawn scheme

Police have arrested one man connected to a bike pawn scheme in Lincoln.

Adam Jarzynka was cited for theft by unlawful taking for a bike larceny from the plasma center near 20th and N Streets on August 21.

When police tried to contact Jarzynka, he ran from officers and was involved in foot pursuit. Jarzynka was taken into custody and arrested for obstructing a peace officer and possession of burglar's tools.

Police said they identified the two other suspects connected to the Crime Stoppers case, but no other citations have been issued.

On September 6, Crime Stoppers released surveillance video from inside a pawn shop at O Street and Antelope Valley Parkway.

In the video, two men and one woman walk around the store. One of the men, believed to be Jarzynka, tried to pawn a bike.

Police said the store denied the pawn because they already had too many bikes.

The suspects left the store and went into the parking lot. The female suspect proceeded to walk to the plasma center at 20th and N Streets.

Police said a bike was leaning against the building and its owner was inside the center donating plasma.

The surveillance video captured the woman walking by the bike twice, clearly scoping it out. Police said Jarzynka then walked up to the bike and rode away.