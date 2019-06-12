Crime Stoppers: Police looking for driver who hit boy on his bicycle

Lincoln Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that hit a boy on his bicycle.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at 56th and Highway 2 around 6:43 PM on May 17.

Police have now released dash camera video that was turned over by a driver who witnessed the accident.

According to police, witnesses saw the bicyclist riding across the street when the light changed to green. The boy was hit by the pickup truck, causing the boy to fall off his bike.

The pickup driver continued to drive with the boy and his bicycle under the vehicle. Witnesses heard the boy yelling for the driver to stop. Police said the driver backed up, then proceeded to drive forward again in an attempt to escape. The pickup dragged the boy about 25 feet before the truck stopped.

Eventually, the pickup stopped and the boy was able to climb from underneath the truck. The truck then headed east on Highway 2.

The pickup is described as a gold GMC Sierra with an extended cab, a dark tint on the front windshield, and Kansas plates. The driver is described as a white man, in his 50's, with a beard.

Police are specifically looking for anyone who may have written down, or gotten a picture of, the pickup's license plate number. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 475-3600 or leave a tip

here.