Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who stole from Lincoln hotel

Lincoln Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole cash, a laptop, and an employee's purse from the County Inn & Suites near the Lincoln Airport.

Police said the suspect drove a silver, four-door sedan. He pulled into the parking lot of the hotel shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 2.

The man went car to car, checking to see if any doors were unlocked in the parking lot.

"Good job for the patrons and visitors that had their vehicles locked. Because this could have been a really bad incident with several vehicles that could have been entered because he was trying door handles in the parking lot," said Lincoln Police Officer Chassidy Jackson Goodwin.

When the man didn't have luck outside, he went inside. Police said the receptionist had stepped away from the front desk and was in a back room. The suspect jumped the front desk and stole cash from the drawer and one of the hotel's laptops. The man also took the employee's purse.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 475-3600. You can also check out other open cases and leave anonymous tips here.