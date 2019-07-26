Crime Stoppers: Police looking for party crasher who stole boy's birthday party supplies

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who stole a package off a porch in Lincoln.

While the dollar value of the package isn't high, the emotional value is. The package contained items for a young boy's upcoming birthday party.

"This contained shooting targets, some zombie party supplies, Nerf blasters, and all of the things their son was looking forward to celebrating with his friends at his birthday party," said Officer Chassidy Jackson Goodwin.

When the boy's father realized the package was missing, he reviewed the video from his doorbell camera. The camera showed a woman walking up the porch around 11:30 a.m. on June 25 and stealing the package.

If you recognize the woman, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip

