Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect who shot dog in central Lincoln

Lincoln Police released new surveillance video from a shooting near 24th and W. Video captured around 11:00 p.m.on July 21 shows a group of men outside a home. Police believe the men on camera were serving as a lookout for other men in the group.

"The victim was watching TV and his surveillance camera system notified him there was motion in the yard. He ended up finding out there were 6 to 8 males that were in his yard. They were apparently trying to break into his house," said Jared Minary, Lincoln Police Department's Forensic Video Technician.

The surveillance video then shows two dogs running out of the home and chasing the suspects away. One of the suspects turned around and shot a dog in the shoulder. Thankfully, police said the dog is going to be okay.

"In this case it's hard to identify these individuals because the surveillance video is so far from where they are and it's kind of a low quality. If anyone happens to know who these individuals are, maybe there's word on the street, maybe they've heard something. That's obviously what we want to do, we want to identify all of these individuals," said Minary.

But Minary said, what's more concerning, is the similarity with other recent cases.

"This a possible home invasion/robbery that was stopped by the individuals that were going to go into the residence. This is concerning for most of LPD. There were three in that week that we had," he said.

Around 2:00 a.m. on July 22, surveillance video from a home near northwest 8th and Cornhusker Highway shows four men approaching a home. Police believe the suspects may have been trying to break into the home. One of the suspects appears to be carrying a handgun.

In the early hours of July 24, Audrea Craig and Martae Green were shot and killed. Minary said investigators believe the homicide case started as a home invasion.

"At this point, there's probably not much of a threat to the general public. If you're involved in some sort of illegal activity, a lot of times that's what they're targeting. We can't say for sure in all of these cases but obviously if you know information about this, we want to know it so we can investigate it and make sure everyone is safe in the community."

Police are looking for tips in all three cases. If you have any information, you can call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.