Crime Stoppers: Police looking for trio connected to bike pawn scheme

As of September 6, police said 280 bikes have been stolen in Lincoln. That breaks down to a little more than 1 bike every day.

Lincoln Police are now looking for a trio of suspects they believe are running a bike pawn scheme.

Crime Stoppers released new surveillance video from inside a pawn shop at O Street and Antelope Valley Parkway on August 21.

In the video, two men and one woman walk around the store. One of the men, who has red hair and several large tattoos, tried to pawn a bike.

Police said the store denied the pawn because they already had too many bikes.

The suspects left the store and went into the parking lot. They attached the bike to a mounted bike rack on the back of their white car.

The female suspect proceeded to walk to the plasma center at 20th and N Streets.

Police said a bike was leaning against the building and its owner was inside the center donating plasma.

The surveillance video captured the woman walking by the bike twice, clearly scoping it out. One of the men then walked up to the bike and rode away on it.

As the man rode away, the surveillance video showed the white car pull out of the pawn shop's parking lot. Police believe the trio is now likely trying to get rid of the second bike.

If you recognize any of the three suspects, call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.