Crime Stoppers: Police release surveillance video of armed robbery at Casey's

Lincoln Police released new surveillance video from an armed robbery at the Casey's General Store at 9th and South Streets on Monday, January 13.

Police believe the suspect is a Hispanic man, who was wearing a Carhartt-style jacket, a sweatshirt underneath, and a mask covering his entire face.

After entering the store, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk. Slowly, and seemingly very calmly, the clerk went into a back room and locked the door.

After the clerk went into the back room, a customer was left alone in the store with the suspect. When the customer realized what was happening, he put his arms up in the air but remained in the store.

The suspect continued to try and break into the cash register. When he was unsuccessful, he grabbed four packs of Swisher Sweets and one pack of cigarettes. However, while leaving the store the suspect dropped all five packs and left empty handed.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.

