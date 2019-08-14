Crime Stoppers: Police release surveillance video of convenience store burglary

Lincoln Police say a suspect used a chunk of concrete to smash the glass door of the Casey's at 40th and Adams on August 10.

Lincoln Police are looking for a burglary suspect who caused $7,500 in damage to a northeast Lincoln convenience store. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

As seen in the newly released surveillance video, the suspect trashed the store during the burglary.

Police said the suspect ultimately stole about $300 worth of cigarettes, but caused more than $7,500 in damage to the store.

The suspect appears to be wearing black gloves, a black sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants, black shoes, and a blue bandana around his face.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.