Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify suspect in child enticement case

Lincoln Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man at the center of a child enticement case. Police believe the suspect tried to lure a young boy into a secluded area.

Police said the case occurred on June 10 around 1:00 p.m. near 34th and Q Streets. After canvasing the area, a neighbor turned over new surveillance video that shows the suspect.

"This man asked the 9 year old where his favorite hiding spot was. The child then relayed to him that it was kind of on the other side of the alley, in the bushes area," said Lincoln Police Officer Chassidy Jackson Goodwin.

Police said the suspect then tried to offer the 9-year-old boy money to come with him.

"The victim told him no and he said 'Are you sure? I've got a lot of money,' Then the victim said no, got on his bike, and rode away from this man on the moped."

The boy went home and told his dad, who then called LPD.

The boy describes the man as a white man in his 60's with grey hair that is balding. The man also has a mustache and goatee. The boy also reported the man was wearing a dirty brown jumpsuit, similar to what a mechanic would wear. The moped is bright blue and has a long pole attached to the back.

If you recognize the man in the images, you can call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.