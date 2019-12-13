Crime Stoppers: Porch pirate snatches meal-kit delivery box off Lincoln porch

Crime Stoppers released new video of a porch pirate caught in the act in Lincoln. The package theft occurred around 5:40 p.m. on December 4.

The suspect rode her bike up to a home near 22nd and Q Streets. The home security video shows the woman walking up the stairs of the home and grabbing a package off the porch.

The box in the video is from Blue Apron, a popular meal-kit service. As the number of package deliveries increases during the holiday season, police are once again asking people to be cautious.

"Unfortunately we do have people who can see a package and don't hesitate to take. At the height of the holiday season, it's best to protect yourself, don't become a victim of a crime, and get your packages put away as soon as you can," said Becky Keller, Forensic Identification Unit of the Lincoln Police Department

Crime Stoppers is hoping to catch the woman to prevent future thefts.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.