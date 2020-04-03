Crime Stoppers: Puppy abandoned at Lincoln car wash in cold and wet weather

Lincoln Police are asking for the public's help finding the person who abandoned a puppy in Lincoln during cold and wet weather.

On Friday, Lincoln Crime Stoppers released photos from a car wash at 26th and Randolph. Police said the images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle were taken in the early morning hours of March 9, 2020.

Around 8:45 a.m. on March 9, someone found a puppy abandoned inside the car wash stall. The puppy was in blankets but was shaking and cold when Lincoln Animal Control arrived.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators determined the suspect was driving a gold Chevy Traverse with expired in-transit plates. The plates appear to have the date 10/25/19. Investigators believe the suspect may be a black woman.

The four-month-old puppy was checked out by a veterinarian and determined to be in good health. The puppy was put up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society and found his new home in a couple of days.

Tips in this case can be left with:

Lincoln Animal Control: 402-441-7900

Lincoln Crime Stoppers: 402-475-3600

Lincoln Police Department: 402-441-6000