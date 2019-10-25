Crime Stoppers: Surveillance video released in car theft

So far this year, police say that 409 vehicles have been stolen in Lincoln. Lincoln Police released new surveillance video on Friday of a suspect in a recent car theft.

The victim in the case tells police that his car was locked and that he had the only set of keys. While police are looking for the suspect and the car, they're also trying to figure out how the suspect got away.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the parking garage at 14th and Avery Avenue on Oct. 9. Police say this is after the suspect was seen checking for unlocked cars in a nearby lot. The suspect also went around the garage scoping out cars.

Ultimately the suspect got into the 2003 Silver Saturn and drove off.

"We're looking for any information on this 2003 Silver Saturn," said Jared Minary, Lincoln Police forensic video technician. "It has South Dakota plates on it. That is 44SC26 on the plates. So if someone sees that in your neighborhood, or at an apartment complex, please let us know. We're trying to locate that vehicle, that might also help us get some evidence to solve this case."

Police say they do not have any leads on the case. Based on the images, LPD believes the suspect might be female, but the cannot be completely certain on that.

If you've seen the car or recognize the suspect, let Crime Stoppers know. You can submit your tip through the P3 app or give Crime Stoppers a call at 402-475-3600.