Crime Stoppers: Suspects going to Husker watch parties to assault, rob strangers

Lincoln Police are warning the public there are individuals going to Husker watch parties to assault and rob strangers.

Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers released a video of an assault and robbery from Sunday, September 29. Police said the assault happened outside a home near 14th & Superior around 2:00 a.m. -- hours after Nebraska's loss against Ohio State.

In the video, a group of individuals stood around a young woman while she is hit and kicked by multiple suspects.

"We don't believe the individuals in this video are teenagers. We believe they are probably in their lower 20s. So they're technically adults and they should know better than what they're doing. Obviously they're enjoying what they're doing so that is a concern for us," said Lincoln Police Department Forensic Video Technician Jared Minary.

Even more concerning, Minary said there are more cases like this.

"We've had some other instances after football games, or during football parties, where we're seeing individuals going around to these parties and finding reasons to fight. This seems to be something they're doing for fun. However they're also stealing items from the victims so these are actually technically robberies," said Minary.

Police are looking for all of the suspects in the video. At this point, they are not sure if this group is connected to the other assaults.

They are also warning Husker fans to know who is coming into your home.

"This can happen if you have just a general party and people you don't know are showing up to your party. You have to be cautious if you're going to have a Husker party."

The video of the assault is disturbing, but police said the young woman is physically okay.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.

