Crime Stoppers: Man forces young child to steal, drives away in Mercedes

Lincoln Police released new surveillance video of a man who used a young boy to help him steal from the Lincoln Scheels.

Police said the crime happened at the Scheels at SouthPointe on Sunday, August 11.

The surveillance video shows the man and the boy entering the store and racing up the store's stairs. The young boy proceeded to pick out an Avengers Lego set, worth about $100.

The video shows the man and the boy walking toward the store's check-out lanes. However, it appears the man handed the boy a receipt.

"In the video it appears the male tells the boy to go out into the vestibule. He basically passes all of the points-of-sale with the receipt and the Lego set and waits for the male to get done," said Lincoln Police Forensic Video Technician Jared Minary.

Video shows the man going to the register and purchasing a ring.

"He used a gift card from Scheels and it turns out that the gift card was obtained fraudulently earlier that day. He used a driver's license that did not belong to him that was reported lost or stolen just before this incident," said Minary.

After paying for the ring, the man and boy left the store in a red four-door Mercedes.

"Because he used a driver's license that belonged to someone else, obviously that's the first person we're going to contact. That's our first suspect in a case. However, once we learned that it's not that individual, if we didn't have the video, we probably wouldn't be able to keep going on this case. We probably would be stuck. So thankfully we have good surveillance video in this case," said Minary.

Because of the high quality of the surveillance images, Minary said he is very confident someone will recognize the man.

"If I had a message for thieves looking to target any location in Lincoln, Nebraska? I'd say that video cameras are becoming more and more prevalent and you're going to have less chances of being able to get away with it in the long run. You may get out that day, but we're probably going to catch up with you eventually."

Police believe the man in this case is in his 30's. He has a number of tattoos on both forearms, the back of his hand, and on his neck. If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.