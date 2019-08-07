Crime Stoppers: Images released of two vehicles involved in hit-and-run

Lincoln Crime Stoppers is looking for two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

This second vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, also towing a jet ski. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers released new images of the original suspect vehicle and images of a second vehicle believed to be involved.

The original suspect vehicle is described as a blue-colored truck, consistent with a 4 door GMC Sierra, towing a jet ski.

The second vehicle is a white Ford Explorer, also towing a jet ski.

Officers were called to the scene of the hit-and-run at 13th and M Streets around 10:20 a.m. Friday. Police said a man in his 20’s was hit while walking across the road. At last check, the man was in critical but stable condition.

Hours after the hit-and-run, Crime Stoppers released the first images of the blue-colored pickup that investigators believe hit the man. Police later identified a second vehicle, the Ford Explorer, on surveillance video that was traveling in the same direction around the same time.

Anyone with information should call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.