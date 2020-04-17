Crime Stoppers: LPD reports increase in car thefts due to COVID-19

While many are spending a lot more time at home, staying safe from COVID-19, their cars are becoming more vulnerable to crime. Lincoln Police are reporting a 107 percent increase from last year in larcenies from vehicles.

All of that likely due to more people sheltering in place because of the pandemic. According to LPD, with public places like malls and stores shut down, there is a drastic drop in shoplifting. This is leading people to places like driveways. But COVID-19 might not be the only reason for the increase in larcenies.

"We also have a lot of kids that aren't in school right now," said Jared Minary, Forensic Video Technician with LPD. "In the summertime, we do usually see an uptick in larceny from autos, so it's obvious that if they're not in school, there is a chance these could be high school kids having fun."

In March alone, there have been about 300 larcenies from automobiles. That's about three times the number LPD saw over the same period for the past four years. Larcenies from locked cars are up 120 percent from past years.

"A lot of the videos that we're showing in this feature are from Northeast Lincoln, where we had 25 cases in less than a week," Minary said.

Minary said while the cases are up in Northeast Lincoln, the entire city is seeing theft from vehicles on the rise.

"We think that there are several groups roaming around," Minary said. "We're seeing them all over the town, so we're definitely having different pockets of groups coming in different areas."

As for whether you should lock your car at night, LPD says if it's locked, criminals are more likely to move on. Minary said if they get in, they usually take valuables like cards or even guns.

"A lot of times, they're trying to get some kind of dollar value out of that car as quick as possible before you even realize it," Minary said.

If you recognize the people in these videos, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or the non-emergency line at 402-441-6000.