Crisis counselors connect disaster-impacted Nebraskans to local resources

"There are a lot of stories about Nebraska Strong, and there are some people who are still struggling," said Denise Bulling, Project Director at UNL Public Policy Center.

A Nebraska Strong Crisis Counselor works and talks with someone affected by flooding.

After the flooding, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services along with UNL's Public Policy Center had 2 weeks to apply for crisis counselors. They were granted $700,000 to fund that program.

The Public Policy Center said that disaster recovery comes in 4 main phases, and right now, many Nebraskans are in the 3rd stage. It's called disillusionment. It's when people become frustrated with how long recovery is taking, how much aid money they may be receiving, and other things like that.

The beginning phases of recovery are fueled by adrenaline and communities banding together. But in the third stage, things become more difficult for those affected.

"Recovery is going to take time," said Bulling. "There are frustrations about the speed and type of aid they are able to get. You get tired of recovery. You get tired of clean up. You get tired of detours. There is a lot of stress."

The crisis counselors are local to the area and go door to door and listen to what problems people may be experiencing. They assess what the survivors need and connect them to local resources that could help. It's all to ease the stress they feel from the disaster flooding.

"Sometimes just thinking about next moment can be tough," said Mikayla Johnson from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services."

For farmers especially, crisis counselors could be connecting them to resources they may need. John Hansen, the president of the Nebraska Farmer's Union said this is already a tough year for agriculture and now farmers are not left with much for recovery.

"It's really kind of overwhelming," said Hansen. "In our opinion, this is a very stressful time... We're going to rebuild, but there are going to be some farmsteads and farm operations that never come back."

DHHS and the University have applied for more money from the federal government to keep this program going until at least the year anniversary of the floods.

"Recovery is hard, stress is common and we can all get through this together," said Bulling.

