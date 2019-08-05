Crisis teams available at LSE after student passes away

Crisis teams are available at Lincoln Public Schools following the loss of a Lincoln Southeast student on Saturday.

According to a letter sent home to parents, Kobe Wilson, an incoming senior at LSE, died of a medical event.

Members of the LPS crisis team will be at the high school on Monday until 4 p.m.

Wilson’s cause of death has not been released.

“Whenever a student dies our school community grieves. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who were close to Kobe,” the letter sent to parents states.

