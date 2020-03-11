Crouch becomes 19th Husker player in College Football Hall of Fame

Heisman Trophy winner and Nebraska great Eric Crouch is one of 19 individuals who will make up the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The 17 players and two coaches were announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes five winners of major college awards, led by Crouch’s 2001 Heisman, and 10 conference players of the year, including Crouch, a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year.

Crouch is among the group of players selected from the national ballot that included 76 All-Americans. Crouch becomes the 19th Nebraska player to earn induction into the College Hall of Fame and gives NU 25 overall members of the Hall including six coaches. Crouch is the first Husker selected since Aaron Taylor was inducted in 2018. Crouch is the seventh Husker inducted into the Hall in the past 14 seasons joining Taylor (2018), Trev Alberts (2015), Tommie Frazier (2013), Will Shields (2011), Grant Wistrom (2009) and Mike Rozier (2006).

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8, 2020, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Crouch finished his college career as only the third quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards. A 2001 first-team All-American, Crouch won the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien Award. He guided Nebraska to an 11-2 record and a spot in the BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. In his senior season, Crouch became just the 13th quarterback in NCAA history to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in the same season.

Crouch ended his Nebraska career by holding 32 school records, and he remains atop the Nebraska charts for rushing by a quarterback (3,434), total touchdowns (88), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (59) and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (20). Crouch rushed for more than 100 yards 17 times in his career, an NCAA record for a quarterback at the time.

Crouch guided Nebraska to a 10-2 record and a share of the Big 12 North title as a junior in 2000. He was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 as a sophomore in 1999, when he led the Huskers to a 12-1 record, a Big 12 title, and No. 3 final national ranking.

One of five team captains as a senior, Crouch had his No. 7 jersey retired in 2002. Crouch was drafted as a receiver in the third round of the NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He went on to play professionally in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League. Crouch is the Owner & CEO of Crouch Recreation, a playground and recreation equipment vendor in Omaha.