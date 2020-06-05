Crowds gather to see mural honoring James Scurlock in Omaha

People have been stopping by to see a massive mural honoring James Scurlock that has gone up near 24th and Camden.

The artists have been working on the piece since Tuesday and hope to be finished with it tonight.

The mural was created with spray paint.

Visitors are describing the mural as beautiful and sad.

Another mural is being put up at 16th and Farnam. These artists used the sidewalk and a boarded-up window for their canvas.

"Not everyone knows how we can help right now so by using our talents, artistic talents, to make a statement I think is a really beautiful thing," said Julia Mason, a local artist.

More than 100 people helped create the masterpiece.