Cruise ship passengers to leave UNMC on Monday after COVID-19 quarantine

Some Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers will leave UNMC/Nebraska Medicine on Monday after a 14-day quarantine for the coronavirus.

According to Nebraska Medicine, patients were treated to a steak dinner Saturday night courtesy of Omaha Steaks.

The guests have also been equipped with coping mechanism and discussions of resilience after they've been released.

Thirteen people arrived at Eppley Airfield on February 17th after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

Two other people from the same cruise ship arrived the next week, bringing the total being monitored to 15.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts along with other local, state and federal leaders will be speaking at a press conference on Monday morning.

That event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.