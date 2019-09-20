Individuals in Halloween costumes put Lincoln middle school on brief lockout

Individuals dressed in Halloween costumes and holding toy weapons put a Lincoln middle school on lockout on Friday afternoon.

According to Lincoln Public Schools, Culler Middle School was put on lockout due to individuals spotted with potential weapons on Friday.

A member of Culler Middle School staff noticed three individuals standing in the driveway of the school near 52nd and Vine Street around 12:30 p.m. According to LPS, one individual was holding what seemed to be a weapon.

The staff member contacted school administration and Culler Middle School initiated a lockout and hold.

LPS says a lockout and hold "is used when there is a situation outside the building. We keep all students and staff inside - teaching and learning continues as normal. The Hold is used to keep hallways clear."

Lincoln Police were contacted and determined there was not a threat or danger as "the individuals were dressed in Halloween Costumes and the objects they had were toy weapons."

The Lockout and Hold was lifted after 10 minutes.

