Individuals in Halloween costumes put Lincoln middle school on brief lockout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- Individuals dressed in Halloween costumes and holding toy weapons put a Lincoln middle school on lockout on Friday afternoon.
According to Lincoln Public Schools, Culler Middle School was put on lockout due to individuals spotted with potential weapons on Friday.
A member of Culler Middle School staff noticed three individuals standing in the driveway of the school near 52nd and Vine Street around 12:30 p.m. According to LPS, one individual was holding what seemed to be a weapon.
The staff member contacted school administration and Culler Middle School initiated a lockout and hold.
LPS says a lockout and hold "is used when there is a situation outside the building. We keep all students and staff inside - teaching and learning continues as normal. The Hold is used to keep hallways clear."
Lincoln Police were contacted and determined there was not a threat or danger as "the individuals were dressed in Halloween Costumes and the objects they had were toy weapons."
The Lockout and Hold was lifted after 10 minutes.