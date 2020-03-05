Current dry conditions won't impact spring flood outlook

A year after devastating floods across the state, this year is off to a much different start. We've seen much less snow and actually below average precipitation. But, those dry conditions don't mean we are out of the woods in terms of potential flooding this spring.

Nearly a year after devastating flooding, now parts of the state are dealing with red flag warnings and dry conditions. (Source: KOLN)

Today, many parts of the state are dealing with Red Flag Warnings, meaning you cannot burn anything.

"Conditions are favorable for a fire if they do develop, they can move very fast," said 10/11 Now Meteorologist Brad Anderson. "They develop very fast and move very fast. There's dry, dead vegetation this time of year, and then when you have the windy conditions like we have today, low relative humidity, the fire could really take off."

While the grass is dead, the soil underneath is still wet.

"Even though we've been dry in February, we still have elevated soil moisture from the wet conditions last fall and during the winter months, earlier in the winter it was wet as well," Anderson said. "If we were to see a wetter pattern develop, there could be some flood issues, especially along the Missouri River Valley."

Around this time last year, parts of the state were seeing large amounts of snow, and devastating flooding would still follow.

The state is now in a Catch 22. If we continue the dry weather pattern like we've been seeing the last few weeks, parts of the state could see drought conditions. Get too much rain, and more flooding will come.

Area Emergency Managers said they expect to deal with the latter.

"You know, we'll have flooding," said Saline and Jefferson County Emergency Manager, John McKee. "There'll be flooding. But the catastrophic level, I don't see that in our area."

In preparation for spring, McKee said it's business as usual.

"It's just a little heightened situational awareness," McKee said. "We'll watch where storms set up but nobody can rub that crystal ball hard enough to figure out what it's going to do."

McKee said, like many emergency managers, he'll be playing the waiting game this spring to see what will happen.

Meteorologists say it all comes down to the difference between weather and climate.

"Weather is really that day-to-day like the dry and windy weather, and climate is bigger picture, like whether or not there will be flooding," Anderson said.

Meteorologist Bill Rentschler said an easy way to tell the difference is thinking of weather as what you're wearing today, and climate as what's in your closet.

For more information about our elevated flood risk, our 10/11 Now Weather team just released a new podcast, Weathering Nebraska.