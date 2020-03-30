Custer County man to be sentenced for sexual assault

A central Nebraska man caught in the act by sheriff's deputies of raping a woman has pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and other charges.

The Kearney Hub reports 56-year-old David Boyles, of Mason City, also pleaded no contest in Dawes to violating a domestic protection order.

In exchange for his pleas, burglary and criminal mischief charges were dropped.

Court records said deputies were called to the victim's home on Oct. 12 on reports of a man assaulting a woman.

Arriving deputies found Boyles in a bedroom raping the woman, who had a protection order against Boyles.

Boyles faces up to 51 years in prison when he's sentenced May 4.

