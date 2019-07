A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck heading west on Pioneers Boulevard near South Folsom, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The initial call came in around 6:50 p.m.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, the pickup and bicyclist were both traveling west over a hill and the truck didn't see the rider.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 News for updates