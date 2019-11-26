Police investigating home invasion robbery in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in the Havelock area.

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. from a home near 65th & Benton.

Lincoln Police said officers were sent to a call about four people, possibly armed, who forced their way inside the home.

According to LPD, a 48-year-old woman was asleep when she heard a loud noise in the home, and when she went to the living room to see what it was, multiple men were standing there.

Police said the woman was hit in the face by the men and eventually transported to the hospital.

A 43-year-old man also was home at the time, and police said he tried to punch one of the intruders so they pointed a gun at him.

A 19-year-old man was also at home at the time but did not suffer any injuries.

Police said the intruders stole cash and rifle.