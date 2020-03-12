DHHS: 11th coronavirus case reported in Nebraska

The 11th presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The person is a man in his 50s from Cass County. He recently traveled back to Nebraska from Minneapolis and was on the same connecting flight as the person who is Nebraska’s first case. He has been self-isolating at home since March 7.

Contact investigations are underway and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department with assistance from DHHS is rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.