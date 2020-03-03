DHHS: Anticipate arrival and local transmission of coronavirus in Nebraska

Nebraska health officials released an update on the state’s response to coronavirus, saying “the arrival and local transmission” of the virus is anticipated in Nebraska.

In a health alert update released Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, is showing itself on a wide spectrum, ranging from mild to moderate illness to more severe illness resulting in hospitalization.

“Evidence to date suggests that most patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection might best be managed with self-isolation at home. This is the preferred option unless individual circumstances dictate otherwise,” the release states.

In addition, DHHS said it anticipates the arrival of COVID-19 in the state, as well as local transmission.

“Patients with confirmed COVID-19 should remain under home isolation precautions until the risk of transmission to others is thought to be low. The decision to discontinue home isolation precautions should be made on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with healthcare providers and state and local health departments.”

DHHS also released tips to avoid spreading the virus. You can find those by clicking here.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported the United States, as well as 48 people, have been repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. Six people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.