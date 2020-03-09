DHHS: Exercise caution while traveling

Nebraskans are getting ready to convene again in the Capital City for Nebraska's Boys State Basketball Tournament. This, after two more confirmed coronavirus cases in Omaha and 40 quarantined in Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Activities Association said on Monday that the tournament was still on. That means 48 teams from all over the state, plus their families and fans are descending on Lincoln.

DHHS is encouraging Nebraskans to exercise caution at the state basketball tournament this week. The NSAA said in a statement released Monday:

"The NSAA is actively monitoring the coronavirus disease situation in the United States. The situation is rapidly evolving and we continue to monitor information from the CDC and Nebraska DHHS.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Lancaster County, but the Lincoln officials are urging travelers to be smart.

"Think through: how this might impact me, what can I do to prepare, recognize we're all in this together," said Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird.

Basketball tournaments aren't the only concern; Nebraskan travel agencies said they've seen the impact of coronavirus.

"Well it kind of reminds me of 9-11 where everything kind of stopped, but it's decently not that bad it's just a little temporary blip," said Roland Treu the owner of True Travel in Omaha.

AAA said traveling, in general, will remain a fluid situation for the duration of the coronavirus' stay in Nebraska and the U.S.

"You know traveling right now is a very personal issue you have to be aware of the warnings the alerts your own personal health so you need to take all those things into consideration when you're booking a trip," said Rose White with AAA Nebraska. "Go to a reliable source for that information and just be aware that things are changing on a daily basis."

If you are an older adult or someone with an underlying health problem, like heart or lung disease, diabetes or compromised immune system, you are urged to stay home as much as possible.