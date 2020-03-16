DHHS: New guidelines for child care centers, restaurants and more

With new guidance from the CDC, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering new recommendations for child care centers, gyms, bars and other businesses to help with social distancing and 10-person gatherings.

One of the critically important ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to decrease close contact and increase social distancing

From March 16-31, 2020, it is critical that social gatherings be limited to 10 people or less, according to the CDC. Scheduled events that violate the recommendations should be modified, canceled or postponed. Modifications could include teleconferences or date adjustments.

This guidance includes church services, funerals, weddings, parades, parties, and festivals. The following information is provided by Nebraska DHHS:

GYMS AND THEATERS

These establishments should use common sense when following the guideline. The purpose is to socially distance people (spreading them 6-feet or more apart) and to avoid congregating in enclosed spaces.

CHILD CARE CENTERS

Work to follow the 10-person guidance. Again, these establishments should use common sense when applying guidelines with the goal of reducing class sizes and increasing space between children.

PHARMACIES / GROCERY STORES / RETAILERS

Major retailers, especially ones that provide essential goods, are not expected to limit their capacities to 10 people or less. Generally, customers of these businesses are not in close proximity to one another. Retailers should make adjustments to keep customers spread apart as much as possible.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

These establishments must limit to 10 people. They are strongly encouraged to move to drive-thru / takeout only through the end of March. They should practice social-distancing - seating customers apart from one another - whenever possible. Restaurants should watch closely for updates.

