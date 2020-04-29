DHHS announces official guidelines for restaurants planning to reopen May 4

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has released its official guidelines for Nebraska restaurants that can open with restrictions starting on May 4.

The full release is below:

The following requirements found in the most recently issued Directed Health Measures (DHM) must be followed at all times if a restaurant provides dine-in service:

● Limit of 50% of maximum occupancy rating at a time

● Each dining party must maintain a minimum of six (6) feet of separation from each dining party

● Maximum of six individuals in each dining party (groups larger than six will need to split into multiple tables)

● Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Restaurant staff must serve food directly to customers or

implement buffet orders from the customer table. No customer self-service

● Each dining party must be seated at individual tables. Bar and counter seating are not permitted

● Patrons may only consume alcohol on premise if also consuming a meal

In addition to the requirements found in the DHM as outlined above, restaurants are asked to adhere to the following guidelines developed by the Division of Public Health and the Nebraska Restaurant Association.

● Post this document at entry to the facility.

● All employees should wear face coverings (cloth mask) that are washable and must be laundered or replaced

daily. Employees must wash hands before and after putting on the face mask and after every time they touch it.

● Whenever possible, restaurant staff should not perform multiple roles (Example – servers should not also take

money). Ensure proper training for food employees with new or altered duties and that they apply the training

according to established procedures.

● Disinfect tables and chairs after each customer use using an EPA-registered disinfectant.

● Disinfect all high touch surfaces at least once every four (4) hours.

● Complete employee pre-screening (e.g., take temperature and assess for any symptoms consistent with

COVID-19) prior to starting work.

● Consider using stickers after fever check and a confidential symptoms log. Communicate daily with staff that

they must immediately inform a manager if they feel sick or experience any symptoms, including, but not limited to: onset of fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

● Employees who are well but who have a sick family member at home with COVID-19 (either lab-confirmed or clinical diagnosis) should notify their supervisor prior to the start of their work shift. The employer should consult with their local health department to assess whether there was an exposure to the family member at home (example: if the individual takes care of the sick family member) or if there is no exposure (example: individual resides in a separate room and bathroom) before determining if it is appropriate to come into work or needs

to self-quarantine. Continue to monitor employee health during their shift for COVID-19 symptoms (including, but not limited to: fever, cough, shortness of breath). If an employee becomes sick at work, send them home immediately and then clean and disinfect surfaces in their workplace. Other employees and customers at the facility with close contact (within 6 feet) of the sick employee during this time should be considered exposed. Instruct sick employees to stay home and follow the CDC’s What to Do If You Are Sick precautions and consult with their local health department on additional guidance.

● Create a response plan for any instance of an employee with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. If needed, consult your local health department for additional guidance.

● Create employees “contact pods” that only work together and redesign workflow to eliminate cross-pod interactions that meet the close contact criteria (contact within six (6) feet for several minutes or more). Close contacts of a COVID-19 positive individual are required to self-quarantine. Working in “contact pods” may reduce the number of employees that must self-quarantine for 14 days in the event that an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19.

● Whenever possible, practice social distancing between staff. Redesign workflow, designate tasks and workstations to specific employees or contact pods to minimize comingling and maximize social distancing.

● Create and implement an enhanced cleaning/sanitizing schedule for all food contact surfaces, and cleaning/ disinfecting of non-food contact surfaces using an EPA-registered disinfectant. Increase disinfection frequency of commonly touched surfaces throughout entire facility (both front and back-of-house) such as door handles, credit card machines, bathrooms, etc. Although the food code does not emphasize front-of-house sanitation, COVID-19 requires enhanced cleaning/disinfection of any frequently touched but non-food contact surface, in addition to enhanced sanitization of food contact surfaces.

● Enhance employee safety training, emphasizing hygiene etiquette (avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth), and proper hand hygiene including washing hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after any sneezing or coughing, or after touching high touch surfaces (e.g., door handles, chairs, and tables).

● If an employee needs to remove their face mask and set it down (either to take a drink or eat), they should disinfect the surface the mask was placed on. Again, employees should wash their hands before and after putting on their face mask.

● Have hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers. If possible, have an automated, touchless hand sanitizing station

to avoid frequent touching of hand sanitizer device. Have employees use hand sanitizer between customers.

● Designate with signage, tape, or by other means appropriate social distancing spacing for employees and customers. Facilitate and designate social distancing for those waiting to enter your establishment.

● If possible, provide distinct walking lanes to minimize close contact as customers are being seated to conform with social distancing practices. For example, in a table/booth layout, central tables can be removed, and markings can be installed designating the path for seating.

● Pool tables, dart boards, shuffle board, arcades and other gaming areas in a restaurant must be kept closed.

● If possible, implement partition walls to separate high traffic walking areas from tables and customers.

● Implement touchless payment or pay-at-table options if possible.

● Implement digital menu boards or tablets with anti-microbial screens in lieu of paper menus. If digital options are not available, switch to single use menus.

● For restaurants without touchless payment, consider disinfection of the credit card upon return to the customer.

● Consider cleaning and disinfection of the POS terminal between transactions or when a different employee uses it.

