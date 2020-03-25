DHHS provides info on five new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provided information on five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two community-transmitted cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were identified – One in Lancaster County and one in Saunders County. Both cases were reported yesterday. Another community transmitted case was identified yesterday in Sarpy County.

Community transmission is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced a second COVID-19 related state Directed Health Measure (DHM) that includes Lancaster, Dodge, and Saunders counties, which will be in effect until May 6 unless renewed. Washington County will also now be under a DHM until May 6. For more information, go to - https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-adds-lancaster-saunders-and-dodge-directed-health-measure-cass-douglas-sarpy. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department ordered Directed Health Measures to further limit the opportunity for community spread of COVID-19. For more information, go to https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/.

Five additional COVID-19 cases were also identified in Nebraska.

New cases include:

A woman in her 40s from Dodge County who is self-isolating at home.

A woman in her 60s from Washington County who is self-isolating at home. Contact investigations were completed in both of these cases and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

A woman in her 50s from Saunders County who is self-isolating at home and a close contact investigation is underway.

Two cases are Douglas County residents. One is a woman in her 30s. The other is a woman in her 40s and a close contact investigation is underway. For more information, go to https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news.

The state total as of tonight is 69. One case was removed from the state total due to the person residing in a different state.