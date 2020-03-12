DHHS releases new data on COVID-19 tests in Nebraska

As the White House works to cut the "red tape" on coronavirus testing, we're getting a look into how many tests have been performed in Nebraska.

NEBRASKA TESTING NUMBERS

As of March 12

Total Tests: 124

Positives: 11

Negatives: 80

Undergoing More Testing: 33

The tests needing further examination are undergoing testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Lancaster County, according to Tim Timmons with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, accounts for nine of those COVID-19 tests. All have been negative.

Although testing is limited, a DHHS spokeswoman said some hospitals and clinics in the state are in the process of facilitating their own testing. Recently, the FDA and CDC authorized local hospitals to do their own testing.

When asked where people can get tested, Timmons replied, "People who have symptoms, including cough and fever, should contact their health care provider. Their provider can evaluate and determine if testing for COVID-19 is necessary. With the high level of flu still around, it may be flu."

The government has been heavily criticized for a lack of testing materials. Infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, even called it a failure on Thursday. However, President Trump has previously said Americans can expect up to 4 million test kits a week to arrive soon.

NEBRASKA CORONAVIRUS CASES

As of March 12

Case 1: Woman, 36, Douglas Co., recent travel to U.K.

- Critical Condition at UNMC Biocontainment Unit

Cases 2 & 3: Tied to Case 1, self-quarantine

Case 4: Woman, Douglas Co., 40s, recent travel to Nevada & California, self-quarantine

Case 5: Male, 16, Crofton High School

- Serious Condition at UNMC Biocontainment Unit

Cases 6-10: Family of Case 4, all self-quarantining

Case 11: Male, 50s, Cass County, on connecting flight from Minneapolis to Omaha with Case 1, self-quarantine